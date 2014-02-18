VICENZA, Italy Feb 18 Popolare Vicenza Chairman
Gianni Zonin said on Tuesday a possible takeover of another
Italian bank was not imminent, signalling any deal could take
months.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Veneto-based bank announced a
capital increase of up to 1 billion euros as it said it was
targeting acquisitions and a stronger capital base.
"A possible transaction is not imminent, we may talk about
it after the shareholder meetings," Zonin told a news
conference. Italian companies normally hold their annual
shareholder meetings by the end of April.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Writing by Lisa Jucca)