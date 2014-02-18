VICENZA, Italy Feb 18 Banca Popolare di Vicenza
approved a cash call of up to 1 billion euros to fund the
possible takeover of another lender and strengthen its capital
in a move seen spearheading a wave of mergers and acquisitions
among smaller Italian banks.
Pop Vicenza, based in the wealthy northeastern region of
Veneto, said the cash call would be split in two tranches - one
of 700 million euros ($959.18 million) for existing shareholders
and the rest for new investors.
Unlisted Popolare Vicenza is one of 15 Italian lenders under
scrutiny by the European Central Bank. It has expressed interest
for rivals Veneto Banca and Popolare Etruria.
($1 = 0.7298 euros)
