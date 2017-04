MILAN, April 21 Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI said on Thursday the Italian market regulator Consob had given clearance for the publication of prospectus to list its shares.

In a statement the bank said the initial public offering would run from April 21 to April 28.

It said 25 percent of the offer would be retail while the rest would be offered institutional investors in Italy and abroad.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)