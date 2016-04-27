MILAN, April 27 Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI has extended the offer period for its initial public offering by one day to April 29, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after sources told Reuters the bank was considering prolonging the offer period, which started on April 21 and was originally scheduled to end on Thursday, April 28.

The northern Italian lender aims to raise up to 1.76 billion euros ($1.99 billion) by listing on the Milan bourse. A newly created bank rescue fund has committed to underwriting the bulk of the capital increase. ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans)