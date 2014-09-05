CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 Banca Popolare di
Vicenza is open to making acquisitions providing they are
non-hostile, the director general of the unlisted Italian lender
Samuele Sorato said on Friday.
The bank has previously courted Italian mid-sized bank Banca
Etruria but those talks fell through in June.
In August Popolare Vicenza completed a 608 million euro
share sale to beef up its capital base.
Popolare Vicenza is also "moderately optimistic" about
upcoming asset quality review tests by the European central
Bank, Sorato said.
The lender is one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny from
the ECB in a pan-European health check.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)