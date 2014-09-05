CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza is open to making acquisitions providing they are non-hostile, the director general of the unlisted Italian lender Samuele Sorato said on Friday.

The bank has previously courted Italian mid-sized bank Banca Etruria but those talks fell through in June.

In August Popolare Vicenza completed a 608 million euro share sale to beef up its capital base.

Popolare Vicenza is also "moderately optimistic" about upcoming asset quality review tests by the European central Bank, Sorato said.

The lender is one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny from the ECB in a pan-European health check.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)