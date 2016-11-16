(Repeats for wider distribution)
* Japan pays premium over domestic buyers for chilled pork
* Pigs' reduced-stress lifestyle helps avoid dry meat
* Trendy Tokyo eatery features Canadian pulled pork salad
By Rod Nickel and Yuka Obayashi
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/TOKYO, Nov 16 On select
Canadian farms, thousands of pigs bound for Japan are getting
five-star treatment.
Japan's growing appetite for pricey pork cuts is driving
Canadian and U.S. fresh pork exports to record levels, spurring
producers to use every advantage to gain market share.
While most of Canadian meatpacker Olymel L.P.'s pigs gobble
pedestrian wheat and barley fare, others dine on rations spiced
with mint and ginger on a Saskatchewan farm dedicated to
fattening hogs bound for Japan, the world's second-biggest
importer of the meat.
Some Canadian hogs are indulged with 12 times more rest
before slaughter than pigs destined for other markets, to ensure
stress does not turn the meat dry. Meanwhile, another hog
producer has opened an eatery in a trendy Tokyo district to show
off its pork.
"The Japanese consumer is probably the most powerful
consumer of pork in the world, and they understand the
difference in quality," said Claude Vielfaure, president of the
hog-processing company HyLife.
Rich premiums paid by Japanese consumers have fueled intense
competition and led to cross-Pacific partnerships between North
American hog producer Smithfield Foods and Japanese
trading house Sumitomo Corp, as well as processor
HyLife with trader Itochu Corp.
Tyson Foods Inc and Maple Leaf Foods Inc
also rank among North America's biggest pork suppliers, while
processors NH Foods Ltd and Itoham Yonekyu Holdings
, and meat wholesaler Starzen Co Ltd import
large volumes of North American chilled pork.
U.S. exporters shipped 147,000 tonnes of chilled pork to
Japan from January through August, setting a record-brisk pace,
according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Canada
sold C$679 million ($507 million) worth of pork to Japan for the
period, its fastest pace in 11 years as measured by value.
The shipments show trade growth is possible based on
consumer tastes and favorable prices, due partly to the yen's
strength against the greenback and Canadian dollar, even as
broad trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership suffer
setbacks.
Pork is the second-most consumed meat in Japan after fish,
according to USMEF.
PAYING UP
Japanese buyers pay about C$1.20 per kilogram more than
domestic buyers, factoring in the exporter's premium, freight
and tariffs, said Ray Price, president of Alberta processor
Sunterra Group. For a large high-quality loin, that works out to
a bump of C$5.40 to the wholesale price.
In September, Manitoba-based HyLife opened a restaurant in a
Tokyo business district to enhance its reputation, serving back
ribs and pulled pork salad.
HyLife, which is 49 percent owned by Japan's Itochu, is
spending up to C$125 million to expand processing and boost
Asian sales.
At Lucyporc's Quebec plant, pigs rest in a quiet barn for 16
to 24 hours before slaughter to reduce stress, compared with the
industry standard of 2 to 5 hours. The result is juicier,
better-tasting tenderloins, said general manager Denis
Levasseur.
Olymel, which gives its pigs the ginger- and mint-
infused feed, acknowledges the spices do not change the taste of
the meat. But it gives the company a marketing edge, said
Richard Davies, senior vice-president of sales and marketing.
In the United States, packers Rantoul Foods and Smithfield
process hogs that are specially bred for Japan, distributed by
Sumitomo and sold as Silky Pork brand.
AGING FARMERS, HIGHER COST
Japan produces just over half of the pork it consumes,
limited by farmers' advancing age and the more than double
production cost compared with North America, said Takashi Koiso,
managing director of the Japan Pork Producers Association. Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's government aims to raise that to 58
percent to satisfy Japan's appetite for dishes such as fried or
gingered pork.
The United States and Canada, Japan's two largest offshore
chilled pork suppliers, take advantage of shorter shipping times
than European competitors, who sell mainly cheaper frozen pork,
said Erin Borror, USMEF economist.
Japanese trading house Itoham has doubled chilled pork
imports from Canada during the past five years and plans a
further boost of 20 percent this year over last year, said
spokeswoman Aiko Komeda.
To be sure, Japan is not within everyone's reach.
J.H. Routh Packing Company, a family-owned Ohio processor,
sticks to serving U.S. buyers, avoiding the high cost of Japan's
specifications.
"We found our niche," said sales manager Tony Stearns.
"Trying to go and develop another market, (for which) we would
have to buy equipment that costs millions - there's no real
value in doing that."
While premiums can be lucrative, Japanese buyers often pay
less than domestic buyers in spring, when prices rise, said Dave
Bulgarelli, vice-president of sales at Rantoul.
"You have to make what they want, not what you want to
sell," he said.
($1 = 1.3389 Canadian dollars)
