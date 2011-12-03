VIENNA Dec 3 Porr AG, Austria's
second-biggest construction group, may exit Hungary over a
payment row that forced it to issue a profit warning this week,
its chief executive told a newspaper.
"If we don't have our rights respected, then as a final
consequence, yes," Karl-Heinz Strauss told the Kurier paper when
asked if the company was ready to withdraw from Hungary.
Porr has blamed missed payments primarily from Hungary but
also from Romania for a 90 million euro ($121 million) writedown
on projects in eastern Europe that could push it to a loss of up
to 80 million euros this year.
Strauss said the M6 motorway that Porr built with a partner
in Hungary has been ready for a year but it has still not been
paid. "They are complaining about problems that have not been
there for a long time," he said in an interview printed on
Saturday.
He played down the overall impact of state austerity
measures on Porr's business.
"It will continue to go well next year in Austria, Germany,
Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. We expect less business in
Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia. Basically I am not
pessimistic. There is a lot of project tenders."
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)