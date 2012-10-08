VIENNA Oct 8 Austrian construction group Porr
expects to make a profit this year, its chief
executive told a newspaper, adding that a decision on whether
investors would get a takeover offer would come within days.
"I expect positive results this year," Karl-Heinz Strauss
told Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Monday.
It lost 80.5 million euros ($105.1 million) last year.
A foundation set up by UniCredit Bank Austria
agreed in July to sell its stake to Strauss, making him the
biggest shareholder in the company.
Strauss's investment company would then have a 44 percent
voting stake, a level of holding which would oblige Strauss to
make a full takeover offer.
Strauss declined to comment on where this stands, saying
only that Austria's takeover commission was determining the
minimum price that a mandatory offer would entail, then his
company would decide what to do.
A decision was due this week, he said. "If all goes
according to plan, we will have this phase behind us by early to
mid-November," he said, adding that a capital incresase of 20
million to 30 million euros could then follow.
($1=0.7657 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)