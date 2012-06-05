VIENNA, June 5 A foundation set up by Bank
Austria intends to sell its 37 percent stake in Porr AG
, Austria's second-biggest construction group, probably
to existing large shareholders, newspaper Der Standard reported
on Tuesday, without citing its sources.
It said UniCredit unit Bank Austria would get 95
percent of the proceeds from a sale of the B&C Foundation's
stake, worth around 100 million euros ($125 million) at current
market prices.
Standard said Porr shareholder Klaus Ortner could not boost
his stake of nearly 30 percent without launching a formal
takeover offer to other shareholders, while Porr chief
Karl-Heinz Strauss was keen to boost his nearly 7 percent stake.
Turkey's Renaissance group may increase its 10 percent
stake, but Vienna Insurance Group would likely reduce
its 8 percent stake, it added.
Porr had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.8003 euros)
