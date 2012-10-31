LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo, rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's, is looking to issue a three-year euro-denominated senior unsecured bond, according to market sources.

The issuer is testing investor interest in the 6.25% area for a benchmark size transaction.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and UBS are the lead managers. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)