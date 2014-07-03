BERLIN, July 3 German sports-car maker Porsche said on Thursday it raised its stake in engineering company Bertrandt AG to about 29 percent.

Stuttgart-based Porsche, owned by Volkswagen, increased its holding from the 25 percent it has owned since 2001, a spokesman said.

Porsche said it had no plans to acquire further voting rights, nor did it seek any influence over executive and supervisory boards of Bertrandt. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)