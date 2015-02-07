BEIJING Feb 7 Germany's Porsche will recall 14,571 cars in China due to defective camshaft adjusters, the national quality watchdog said.

Recalled cars include several imported Panamera models made from April 2009 to Sept. 2011 and two imported Cayenne models made from March 2010 to Sept. 2011, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

The cars are safety hazards as the bolt on the camshaft adjuster may loosen or break, it said, adding that Porsche will replace the defective components for free. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Stephen Powell)