UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, Sept 19 Porsche SE welcomed the decision by a German regional court to dismiss investor lawsuits against the holding company and pledged to fight remaining legal cases "with all rigor", a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"This is a positive signal," Porsche SE spokesman Albrecht Bamler told reporters at the court in Braunschweig, northern Germany.
The court on Wednesday dismissed two investor lawsuits claiming 4.7 million euros ($6.14 million) of damages from Porsche SE for alleged market manipulation. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources