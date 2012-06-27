* Separate $2.5 bln case pending at Brunswick court
* Duration of German court dealings unclear
* Porsche, VW deny all allegations
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, June 27 Investors claiming Porsche SE
misled them about plans to take over Volkswagen
in 2008, will take to German courtrooms on Wednesday
for the first time, pushing demands for more than 4 billion
euros ($5 billion) in damages.
A regional court in northern town Brunswick will open
hearings on four lawsuits at 0900 GMT.
A fifth case, brought by Elliott Associates and other U.S.
investment funds and accounting for 2 billion euros of damages
alone, has yet to be scheduled.
It was unclear how long the legal dealings in Germany will
last and when a verdict will be reached, a court spokeswoman
said.
German and U.S. investors say that throughout 2008 Porsche
camouflaged its plans to acquire VW and instead secretly piled
up its holding. In March 2008, the sportscar maker dismissed as
"speculation" intentions to take over the much-bigger VW, which
builds more cars in a week than Porsche does in a year.
Seven months later, Porsche said it controlled 42.6 percent
of VW's common shares and cash-settled options for another 31.5
percent of the stock it had not disclosed previously. The German
state of Lower Saxony, where VW is based, holds 20 percent of
Europe's biggest auto manufacturer.
Porsche's statement caused VW shares to surge to 1,005 euros
within days, briefly making the Wolfsburg-based carmaker the
world's most valuable company as shortsellers raced to buy back
stock they had borrowed in a bet that VW shares would drop.
VW and Porsche have since been working to combine their
operations after VW turned the tables in the tug-of-war and
bought 49.9 percent of the sportscar maker in December 2009.
The risks related to pending lawsuits caused VW to drop
initial plans for a merger with Porsche's holding company. VW is
now aiming to buy the remainder of Porsche's auto-making
operations at minimum taxation costs.
Porsche SE, the publicly traded holding company that owns
stakes of just over 50 percent in the German sportscar maker and
in VW, has repeatedly denied the allegations.
"The plaintiffs before the Brunswick court are professional
investors who deliberately took a huge gamble and backed the
wrong horse," a spokesman for the Stuttgart-based company said.
German group ARFB will raise the highest claims at the
hearing on Wednesday, representing investment funds seeking
damages of 351 million euros from Porsche and 1.8 billion euros
from both, Porsche and VW. A VW spokesman has said the case was
"unfounded".
The court will decide on Wednesday whether ARFB must give
proof that it is able to shoulder the process costs in the event
of defeat. It was unclear when the court will hear the actual
case.
Wednesday's inaugural hearing in Germany will coincide with
ongoing legal proceedings in the United States. In December
2010, a New York court dismissed a $2.5 billion suit by short
sellers claiming Porsche used manipulative trades to hide its
stock positions. Most of the plaintiffs lodged an appeal while
other cases are pending at a separate New York-based court.
"Should the German court chose to back the reasoning of the
plaintiffs, this could potentially improve the chances of other
cases," said Stefan Bratzel, director of the Center of
Automotive Management at the University of Applied Sciences in
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. "We are talking about huge possible
fines here."
($1 = 0.8019 euro)
