UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 12 Volkswagen's sportscar maker Porsche AG said on Wednesday that February deliveries rose 6 percent from the year-earlier period to 11,061 vehicles.
Deliveries were up 14 percent in Europe and 14 percent in the United States as sales of the Boxster roadster rose 60 percent compared with February last year, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources