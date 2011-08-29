* Wants to expand beyond planned seven model lines
* Wants to offer model costing 250,000-450,000 euros
FRANKFURT Aug 29 German group Porsche
(PSHG_p.DE) is planning to develop a sportscar that would
compete directly with the more exclusive Ferrari brand,
its chief executive said.
"It always irritated me that the (most expensive) 911 tops
out at 250,000 euros ($360,000) and then the 918 continues
starting at 750,000 euros," Matthias Mueller told German daily
Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.
"In between, Ferrari moseys around relatively comfortably
and without any competition. That is where we need to be. There
is still space for a larger sports car, one like the 959 that we
built in the 1980s."
He said such a model could cost 250,000-400,000 euros.
So far, the company had projected to have seven model lines,
up from the four it is currently selling. A new, pricier sports
car would be number eight.
Mueller has planned -- in addition to the existing four
model lines Boxster, 911, Cayenne and Panamera -- a small
mid-engine roadster patterned on the 550 Spyder, a smaller SUV
dubbed the Cajun and a smaller version of the Panamera GT.
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) holds 49.9 percent of Porsche's
sportscar business.
($1 = 0.696 euro)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Dan Lalor)