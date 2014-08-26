BERLIN Aug 26 German automotive holding company Porsche SE said on Tuesday a German regional court has decided to start a trial against its former two leading executives.

Porsche SE said it continues to view as unfounded allegations that its former Chief Executive Wendelin Wiedeking and finance chief Holger Haerter were manipulating financial markets during the company's botched 2008-9 attempt to take over much-bigger Volkswagen.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)