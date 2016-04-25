BERLIN, April 25 Porsche SE said it will propose a dividend of 1.004 euros ($1.13) per ordinary share and 1.01 euros per preference share, changing its recommendation from Friday which targeted lower payouts.

The family-controlled holding company that owns a majority stake in Volkswagen on Friday had proposed a dividend of 0.204 euros per ordinary share and 0.21 euros per preference share. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)