FRANKFURT Jan 12 A German court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Porsche SE, denying a shareholder's appeal against a lower court's decision to dismiss a claim seeking damages from Porsche for its botched attempt to take over carmaker Volkswagen in 2008.

The ruling by the Higher Regional Court of Braunschweig cannot be appealed in federal court, Porsche said in a statement.

In the case, one of several civil cases lodged at different German courts seeking a total of more than 5 billion euros ($5.43 billion) in compensation, a shareholder sought about 132,000 euros from Porsche for what he said was deliberate immoral damage. ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)