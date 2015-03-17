STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche SE is aiming for net income this year between 2.8 billion euros ($2.97 billion) and 3.8 billion euros, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Tuesday.

The German holding company is pondering purchases in the segment of connected cars, Winterkorn said at Porsche SE's annual press conference in Stuttgart, Germany. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach. Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)