STUTTGART, March 15 Indebted German automotive holding Porsche SE forecast it would remain profitable this year after accounting writedowns on derivatives linked to its efforts to combine with Volkswagen nearly inflicted a loss in 2011.

Profit after tax at Porsche SE, which holds a majority stake in VW, suffered a 4.37 billion euro ($5.69 billion) hit last year because of effects of an impairment of put-call options on the holding's core sports car business, Porsche said in a statement on Thursday.

Porsche SE posted an after tax profit of 59 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)