FRANKFURT Aug 12 Porsche's (PSHG_p.DE) vehicle sales plunged 38 percent in Europe last month, resulting in a fall in July retail volumes even as the sports car maker reported a fivefold increase in demand from China.

The brand, part-owned by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said the 4 percent monthly dip cut year-to-date sales growth to 29 percent.

"We are looking to the months ahead with confidence and believe new vehicles, such as the Panamera diesel, will boost European sales," sales chief Bernhard Maier said in a statement.

Sales of the Panamera grand tourer rose 2.5 percent last month after a 3.2 percent decline in the first half.

UniCredit analyst Georg Stuerzer attributed the sluggish growth to the quick rollout of derivatives, such as the Panamera S Hybrid, relative to other model lines, meaning sales were already at a high base.

"Target sales of 20,000 Panameras should be reached this year, and the diesel version could contribute an additional 3,000 to 4,000 in annual sales," he said.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Hulmes)