BERLIN Oct 25 Germany's Porsche AG said on Thursday that nine-month operating profit rose 22.9 percent to 1.88 billion euros ($2.44 billion), driven by record sales of vehicles such as the Cayenne SUV and the 911 sports car.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer, owned by Volkswagen, said vehicle demand in the United States narrowly exceeded that in China. U.S. auto sales increased 22.1 percent to 24,982 compared with a 35.4 percent gain to 24,859 cars in China.

Nine-month sales rose 28.1 percent to 10.15 billion euros.($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)