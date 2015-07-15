BERLIN, July 15 Porsche will spend 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in coming years to upgrade plants and facilities in southern Germany as part of a deal with labour leaders to safeguard employment, the sports-car maker said on Wednesday.

Porsche said it agreed with labour representatives to refrain from compulsory redundancies until 2020 at its main factory in Zuffenhausen and related sites in Weissach and Ludwigsburg. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)