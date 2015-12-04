BERLIN Dec 4 Porsche will spend about 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) to ready production facilities at its biggest plant for the advent of its first-ever all-electric sports car.

The Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said on Friday it will create more than 1,000 new jobs at its base in Zuffenhausen where a new paint shop and assembly line will be set up to build the battery-powered Mission E model. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)