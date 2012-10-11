FRANKFURT Oct 11 German financial holding company Porsche SE said it was being sued for 213 million euros ($274.80 million) in damages from HWO, a firm linked to the family of deceased German industrialist Adolf Merckle.

"We consider this to be unfounded and we will defend ourselves," a spokesman for Porsche SE said on Thursday.

In January, the Merckle family confirmed it would seek damages from Porsche SE via conciliation proceedings, but the holding declined to pay, according to the Porsche SE spokesman.