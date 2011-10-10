LONDON Oct 10 German carmaker Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) is raising 3.5 billion euros ($4.7 billion) of loans to refinance its 2009 facilities at better rates, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Deutsche Bank and Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg (LBBW) are the coordinating banks for the loan, which is split into a 2 billion euro term loan and a 1.5 billion euro undrawn revolving credit facility.

The loans will have an initial maturity of two years, with one-year extension options.

Interest margins on the loans are still under discussion, but Porsche is looking to obtain better terms than those agreed in November 2009, given this year's debt reduction and due to improved developments in the auto industry, the spokesman said.

In April 2011, Porsche SE repaid a 2.5 billion euro term loan A that was due to mature in June 2011 from the proceeds of a 4.9 billion euro share issue, while also reducing the amount outstanding under its term loan B.

The 2009 facilities paid an interest margin of 300 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of October. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Will Waterman)