FRANKFURT, Sept 9 German carmaker Porsche expects production of its new Macan compact sports utility vehicle to reach 75,000 by the end of 2013, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche said, without citing sources.

Porsche's procurement chief Uwe-Karsten Staedter is said to have informed suppliers that production at its Leipzig factory will be ramped up from an initially forecast 45,000 vehicles to 75,000 by the end of next year, WirtschaftsWoche said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)