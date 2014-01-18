FRANKFURT Jan 18 German luxury carmaker Porsche
is already considering stepping up production of
its new Macan compact sports utility vehicle, a German magazine
said on Saturday.
Over the course of this year production at its plant in
Leipzig could rise to 80,000 cars from the currently planned
level of 50,000, WirtschaftsWoche reported, without citing its
sources.
Porsche will start selling the Macan in April and hopes the
car will help take it to a new record for sales in 2014 after
global deliveries hit an all-time high in 2013 of 162,145 cars.
WirtschaftsWoche said Porsche could have global deliveries
of 200,000 cars this year, a target originally set for 2018.
Market researcher IHS Automotive also expects that target
could be reached this year.
A spokesman for Porsche said it was too early to think about
increasing production for the Macan, given that the car only
comes onto the market in April.