NUERTINGEN, Germany Oct 19 German sports car maker Porsche AG has full order books and sees no signs of a downturn in the automotive industry, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Wednesday.

"This doesn't look like cooling and decline," Mueller said at an industry conference.

He said the global auto market would reach a volume of about 100 million vehicles by the end of the decade, up from an estimated 62-63 million this year.

Porsche AG is jointly owned by Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)