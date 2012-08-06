(Corrects to remove extraneous words from bottom of story)
* Police-led probe over - spokesman
* Former CEO, CFO have until end-Oct. to respond
* Could face up to 5 yrs in prison if charged - spokesman
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Aug 6 Former Porsche SE
chief executive Wendelin Wiedeking could have to wait for three
months before he finds out whether
German prosecutors charge him and his former finance chief with
market manipulation of Volkswagen shares.
A spokesman for prosecutors in Stuttgart, where Porsche is
based, said on Monday a police-led probe into the affair has now
been concluded, confirming a report by German magazine Der
Spiegel.
Lawyers of the two former executives have until the end of
October to respond to the findings of the probe - which looked
into possible manipulation of VW's share price by Wiedeking and
Holger Haerter during the sportscar maker's botched 2008-09
takeover of VW - the spokesman said.
Wiedeking, hailed as "the man who outfoxed the market" by
Fortune Magazine in January 2009 and Haerter could face a
sentence of up to five years in prison if they were eventually
found guilty of breaching securities trading laws, a criminal
offence, the spokesman added.
Hanns Feigen, Wiedeking's Frankfurt-based lawyer told
Reuters the probe's findings were unjustified. Haerter's lawyer,
Anne Wehnert, was not available to comment.
Investors have accused Porsche's former top management of
pursuing plans to take over much larger carmaker VW while making
public statements to the contrary.
In March 2008, Porsche dismissed as "speculation" media
reports that it intended to take over VW, which builds more cars
in a week than Porsche does in a year.
Seven months later, Porsche disclosed that its options gave
it control of almost three quarters of VW, sending the car
maker's shares higher and forcing short-sellers to race to buy
back stock they had borrowed betting that VW shares would drop.
The historic short squeeze pushed VW shares to over 1,000
euros each within days, briefly making the Wolfsburg-based
carmaker the world's most valuable company and triggering
accusations of market manipulation.
"The VW stock moves were totally irrational," said Stefan
Bratzel, head of the Center of Automotive Management in
Bergisch-Gladbach, Germany.
After a seven-year saga of mutual takeover bids by the two
German car makers that nearly bankrupted Porsche and divided the
controlling Porsche and Piech families, Volkswagen bought the
second half of Porsche it didn't already own on Aug. 1.
Investigations into Wiedeking and Haerter coincide with
legal proceedings affecting Porsche SE, the publicly traded
holding company that still owns 50.7 percent of VW ordinary
shares.
Investors including U.S.-based Elliott Associates have been
pushing demands in Germany for more than 4 billion euros ($5
billion) in damages as a result of Porsche's actions to increase
its holding in VW. A court in Brunswick has scheduled a ruling
on two cases for Sept. 19. Other cases are pending at a New
York-based court.
