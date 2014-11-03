UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 3 Germany's Porsche is recalling 4,428 sports-cars of the 911, Boxster and Cayman series due to faulty parts attached to the models' boot panels, the carmaker said on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources