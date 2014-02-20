BERLIN Feb 20 Porsche said it will recall all 785 models of its 911 GT3 sports-car that have been delivered worldwide this year after two of them caught fire.

Volkswagen-owned Porsche said on Thursday it would check the engines of the GT3, the most expensive version of its overhauled 911 two-seater, and recommended owners not to use the vehicles.

Engineers at Porsche are still examining the remains of the gutted vehicles used in Switzerland and Italy to determine the cause of the fires. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)