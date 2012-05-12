BERLIN May 12 German sports car maker Porsche
has dropped plans to build a two-seater
vehicle which would have been smaller and cheaper than its
Boxster model, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing
Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller.
Such plans would risk diluting the brand and alienate
traditional customers, according to Mueller.
"We would do no good to the brand if we were to lose
traditional Porsche customers" by pursuing a smaller Boxster
model, the CEO was quoted as saying in an interview.
Mueller said Porsche also has no immediate plans to develop
a smaller version of its four-door Panamera sedan, though he
indicated that such a model could become an option in five or
six years.
Porsche is aiming to increase annual deliveries to about
200,000 sports cars and SUVs by taking advantage of resources at
Volkswagen. Europe's largest auto manufacturer owns 49.9 percent
of Porsche's core business and is currently examining ways to
purchase the remainder.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)