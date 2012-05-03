BERLIN May 3 Porsche AG said first-quarter operating profit rose by almost a fifth, powered by rising demand for sports cars in China, the United States and Germany.

Operating profit increased 18.4 percent to 528 million euros ($694 million), the Stuttgart, Germany-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Sales gained 32.4 percent to 3.025 billion euros.

"The youngest and most efficient model range gives us an outstanding platform to sustain this course throughout 2012," Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller said in the statement.

Deliveries increased 29 percent in the first three months to 30,231 vehicles, with the Panamera sedan posting the strongest gain at 58.4 percent. The Cayenne SUV is Porsche's best-selling model, accounting for 14,867 of total first-quarter sales. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)