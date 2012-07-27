* First-half oper profit up 20.6 pct to 1.26 bln euros
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 27 German sports-car maker Porsche
AG expects to increase its profit this
year as record vehicle sales help offset high costs for model
launches and factory extensions.
In the first half of 2012, operating profit rose by about a
fifth to 1.26 billion euros ($1.55 billion) as sales of models
such as the 911 sports car and the Cayenne SUV grew 22.5 percent
to 68,940 vehicles, Stuttgart-based Porsche said in a statement
on Friday.
Porsche, which is being acquired by Volkswagen, posted a
29.3 percent gain in first-half revenue to 6.76 billion euros on
surging deliveries in the United States and China, its two
biggest markets. Chinese sales jumped 38 percent to 15,638
vehicles between January and June.
"We're offering our customers outstanding sports cars,"
Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller said in the statement.
"We can stay in the success lane even in economically difficult
times."
Porsche is currently expanding its main factory in
Zuffenhausen in southwestern Germany, a facility in Weissach and
its second Germany-based plant in Leipzig, where production of
the new Macan compact SUV will start next year.
Its first-half return on sales eased to 18.7 percent from
20.0 percent a year ago, though should stay above a target of 15
percent, finance chief Lutz Meschke said.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)