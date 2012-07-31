* Porsche SE H1 net 1.15 bln eur vs yr-earlier 149 mln
BERLIN, July 31 Germany's Porsche SE
and Volkswagen complete their long-awaited tie-up on
Wednesday and analysts see big potential in the move for both
companies.
On Tuesday Porsche SE posted a six-month profit of 1.15
billion euros ($1.41 billion), against 149 million euros a year
earlier.
Porsche said it expects net income to be in the "high"
single-digit billions of euros this year, including one-time
gains from combining with VW.
VW's planned purchase of the second half of Porsche AG on
Aug. 1 will add super luxury sports cars such as the iconic 911
model to the people's car company that is already Europe's
biggest. It aims for world domination by 2018.
The two manufacturers had first agreed a full merger in
August 2009, after Porsche racked up more than 10 billion euros
of debt in a failed attempt to take over VW, sparking feuds
among the Porsche and Piech family dynasties.
VW bought 49.9 percent of Porsche's sports car operations in
December 2009 for 3.9 billion euros and had sought to acquire
the remainder through a share-swap with the holding company.
The car makers dropped the merger plan last year because of
U.S. and German investor lawsuits accusing Porsche of covertly
amassing VW shares, causing short-sellers to lose billions.
But on July 4, VW and Porsche agreed a deal allowing the
Wolfsburg-based manufacturer to buy the remaining half of
Porsche for 4.46 billion euros and avoid a tax bill of up to 1.5
billion euros by transferring a single VW share to Porsche.
Both companies already cooperate in countless areas. VW,
which also includes luxury division Audi, makes the bodies for
the Cayenne SUV and Panamera coupe, Porsche's two best-selling
vehicles. They will jointly develop Porsche's next model, the
Macan compact SUV, due to hit showrooms in 2014.
Once integration is completed, the two manufacturers expect
to reap more than 700 million euros in development, purchasing
and production and erase Porsche AG's 2.5 billion euros of debt.
VW, which posted higher-than-expected operating profit of 3.28
billion in the second quarter, is bracing for full-year earnings
to be boosted by more than 9 billion euros.
"Porsche is the most lucrative asset in premium auto
making," said Stefan Bratzel, head of the Center of Automotive
Management in Bergisch-Gladbach, Germany. "It's a great deal for
VW with huge potential for both companies."
