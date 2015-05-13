UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STUTTGART, Germany May 13 Volkswagen's controlling Porsche and Piech families have pledged to maintain their engagement in Europe's largest automaker despite last month's dramatic leadership dispute.
"I can assure you that we will also in future live up to our responsibility toward VW and its 600,000 workers," Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of family-owned Porsche SE told reporters in Stuttgart on Wednesday.
Asked whether that also applies to Ferdinand Piech, VW's long-time chairman who quit last month after the power struggle, Porsche said: "Probably yes."
Porsche SE controls a majority stake in VW. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources