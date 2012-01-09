DETROIT Jan 9 Volkswagen is
itching to combine Porsche SE's sportscar business
with its own and is looking at the possibility of using put-call
options to achieve that, VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn
said.
"The goal is to have an integrated automotive company as
soon as possible," he told journalists at the Detroit Car Show.
"We are already working with Porsche now, but that is just
business at arm's length. We want to work with them like we do
with Audi, Seat and Skoda."
Volkswagen last year said it would delay a merger with
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which would have given it full
control over the sports car unit, beyond 2011 because of legal
issues.
All signs point to a straightforward takeover of the 51
percent of the sports car business it does not yet own, which
would involve the use of put-call options previously agreed
between Porsche SE and Volkswagen.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)