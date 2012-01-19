FRANKFURT Jan 19 German industrial family Merckle is seeking damages from Porsche SE via conciliation proceedings, a spokeswoman for the family said on Thursday.

She declined to say how much in damages the family was claiming as a result of Porsche cornering the market in Volkswagen's illiquid ordinary shares in October 2008, triggering a massive short squeeze at the time.

Germany's Manager Magazin had reported earlier that investment vehicle HWO controlled by Tobias Merckle was seeking around 250 million euros ($320.41 million).

The spokeswoman said it was not Tobias Merckle, though, who launched the proceedings but rather his brother Ludwig Merckle. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner)