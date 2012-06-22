By Andreas Cremer
| BERLIN, June 22
BERLIN, June 22 Facing a drawn out battle to
complete their long-planned integration, Volkswagen
and Porsche will forge ahead with tighter
manufacturing links that could deliver hundreds of millions of
euros in annual savings.
Unresolved tax and legal issues since the companies pledged
to merge almost three years ago shifted the focus to operational
integration. Porsche will start building its revamped Boxster
roadster at a VW factory in Osnabrueck, Germany, in September
and add a new version of the hardtop Cayman to the plant next
year - the first Porsche models to be fully assembled at VW.
Porsche started sending engineers to Osnabrueck from its
traditional Zuffenhausen base in Stuttgart last autumn to train
staff at the mass-market manufacturer on how to assemble luxury
vehicles. The sports-car maker is widely known for lean
production techniques that companies including aviation group
Deutsche Lufthansa and steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
seek to emulate.
Production of Porsche models at the Osnabrueck facility will
be restricted to vehicles that cannot be made at the
Zuffenhausen plant for capacity reasons.
Surging demand for the overhauled 911, which shares an
assembly line with the Boxster and Cayman, is causing
bottlenecks at Porsche's main factory, where capacity is limited
to between 35,000 and 40,000 vehicles a year, Porsche sales
chief Bernhard Maier told Reuters.
"We're reaching the limits of our capacity," Maier said. "We
need to expand."
For VW, whose brands include luxury division Audi,
operational integration doesn't stop at handling overflow
production of Boxster and Cayman models. The Wolfsburg-based car
manufacturer already makes the bodies for the Cayenne SUV and
Panamera sedan, Porsche's two best-selling vehicles, at its
plants in Bratislava and Hanover.
The Cayenne is based on the same technology platform as the
VW Touareg and the Audi Q7, while Porsche's next model, the
Macan compact SUV (to be sold from 2014), will share the same
underbody as the Audi Q5.
"Joint production is part of VW's broader strategy to wring
out more profit by sharing development, manufacturing and
component costs across its multiple brands," said Christoph
Stuermer, Frankfurt-based analyst at research firm IHS
Automotive.
Manfred Titgemeyer, acting partner at Titgemeyer, an
Osnabrueck-based company that makes fastening technology and
body panels for companies including VW, said: "Porsche will be a
boon to our business. The Boxster will be only the first of a
number of new models here."
VW and Porsche agreed to merge in August 2009 after Porsche,
which produces fewer cars in a year than VW does in a week,
racked up more than 10 billion euros ($12.61 billion) of debt in
a botched attempt to buy its larger competitor. VW then turned
the tables, acquiring 49.9 percent of Porsche for 3.9 billion
euros in December 2009.
Since the merger was dropped last year over pending legal
risks from lawsuits by short sellers in the United States,
relating to Porsche's attempted takeover, the companies have
been seeking ways to avoid a tax bill as high as 1.5 billion
euros, which would kick in if VW were to buy the second half of
Porsche before August 2014.
A notification from regional tax authorities published this
month suggests that VW would soon be able to complete the deal
with zero costs thanks to a tax loophole. Critics are now urging
the German government to scrap the tax break.
As Porsche keeps shouldering about 1.5 billion euros of
debt, the car makers are keen to join forces as soon as possible
because they are wasting around 700 million euros a year on idle
synergies in purchasing and development, VW has said.
Osnabrueck, the second-smallest of VW's ten German plants
and which currently builds the drop-top version of the
best-selling Golf hatchback, faces booming demand for two-seater
Porsche models.
However, building Porsche cars outside Porsche factories
could be anathema to core customers, said Porsche's top labour
representative Uwe Hueck, noting that the 911, the company's
flagship model, will always stay in Zuffenhausen.
"We would have a problem if we were to change that," Hueck
said. "You don't buy a diamond at (grocer discount chain) Aldi,
and Zuffenhausen effectively is the jewellery store of Porsche."
VW's Audi division, the main challenger of BMW for the
luxury-car crown, pools production of the three top-selling
models A4, A6 and A3 at its two main Germany-based factories,
said spokesman Joachim Cordshagen, stressing that Audi is able
to adjust worker shifts rapidly if required. "Capacities always
have their limits and flexibility is the name of the game," he
said.
Meanwhile, VW supplier Bergmann, like Titgemeyer, expects
higher orders to result from the VW-Porsche alliance. Bergmann,
based in Meppen, 74km (46 miles) northwest of Osnabrueck,
assembles engine parts for luxury auto makers.
"VW and Porsche offer tremendous business opportunities,"
said Hermann Jungsthoefel, the company's deputy managing
director. "We can barely wait for them to complete their
marriage."
($1 = 0.7889 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)