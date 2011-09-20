* 9th Circuit voids mandatory arbitration under warranty
* Porsche 911 Turbo owner claimed warranty claims ignored
* Other appeals courts have ruled differently
* Case likely to be appealed
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 20 A federal appeals court handed car
owners a victory by striking down a requirement that they
arbitrate warranty disputes with dealers.
Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals agreed with a Porsche 911 Turbo owner that her sales
contract requiring her to submit warranty claims to mandatory
arbitration violated the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, which
governs consumer product warranties.
"Written warranty provisions that mandate pre-dispute
binding arbitration are invalid," Judge Stephen Reinhardt wrote
for a 2-1 panel of the 9th Circuit.
Tuesday's decision is at odds with rulings by two other
federal appeals courts that upheld similar arbitration clauses.
That raises the prospect that the decision may be reconsidered
by the 9th Circuit, or appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Aaron Jacoby, a partner at Arent Fox who represents the
defendant car dealer The Auto Gallery, said "the court went out of
its way to sidestep" other rulings governing consumer
arbitrations. He expects the case to be appealed to a larger Ninth
Circuit panel.
Robin Baker, a spokeswoman for Porsche Cars North America
Inc, a unit of Germany's Porsche AG (PSHG_p.DE), declined to
comment. Kolev's lawyer was unavailable for immediate comment.
The plaintiff, Diana Kolev, said Porsche refused to repair her
$92,000 Porsche under warranty after it began suffering from a
stalling engine, suspension problems, a loose shifter and a foul
smell coming from its interior vents.
In his decision, Reinhardt said Congress authorized the
Federal Trade Commission to adopt rules governing warranties,
and that it was "reasonable" for that agency to strike down
binding arbitration under a different law.
The law's purpose is "to protect consumers from predatory
warrantors" and shield them from "involuntary agreements that
they cannot negotiate," he wrote.
DISSENT SAYS PRECEDENT IGNORED
Citing this and other factors, Reinhardt also rejected
decisions by the 5th and 11th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals
that the warranty law does not interfere with another federal
law, the Federal Arbitration Act, that encourages courts to
enforce arbitration agreements.
He distinguished an April ruling by the Supreme Court in
favor of AT&T Inc (T.N), that upheld arbitrations under the FAA,
which Reinhardt said was intended to enhance efficiency rather
than promote consumer interests. [ID:nN27133385].
Judge N. Randy Smith dissented, saying the decision departs
from Supreme Court precedent and "nullifies nearly every binding,
non-judicial warranty dispute remedy adopted by private parties"
in the 9th Circuit, where the ruling applies. That circuit
includes California and eight other western U.S. states.
The 9th Circuit returned the Kolev case to the Santa Ana,
California federal district court for further proceedings.
The majority consisted of Reinhardt and Judge Dorothy Nelson,
who were appointed to the bench by President Jimmy Carter. Smith
was appointed by President George W. Bush.
The case is Kolev v. Porsche Cars North America Inc, 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 09-55963.
