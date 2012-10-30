FRANKFURT Oct 30 German financial holding company Porsche SE plans to use most of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in net cash for strategic acquisitions in businesses linked to the automotive industry, the company said on Tuesday.

Ever since selling a majority in Porsche sports cars to Volkswagen in August, the Stuttgart-based company has become a pure financial holding whose value depends mainly on the market capitalisation of VW and its cash pile.

Porsche SE owns 32.2 percent of the outstanding stock in Volkswagen. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)