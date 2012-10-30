UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 30 German financial holding company Porsche SE plans to use most of its 2.59 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in net cash for strategic acquisitions in businesses linked to the automotive industry, the company said on Tuesday.
Ever since selling a majority in Porsche sports cars to Volkswagen in August, the Stuttgart-based company has become a pure financial holding whose value depends mainly on the market capitalisation of VW and its cash pile.
Porsche SE owns 32.2 percent of the outstanding stock in Volkswagen. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources