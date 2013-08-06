BERLIN Aug 6 German automotive holding company Porsche SE said on Tuesday it had net cash of 2.65 billion euros ($3.51 billion) at the end of June.

Porsche SE, controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, has said it plans to use cash reserves to invest in mid-sized companies in the automotive industry.

