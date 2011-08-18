NEW YORK Aug 18 Tolls and fares charged by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey would rise but by less than initially proposed under a revised plan, the governors of New Jersey and New York said on Thursday.

For example, motorists with electronic E-Z Pass cards would pay an extra $1.50 starting in September 2011, not the $4 hike proposed in early August by the Port Authority that would have raised E-Z Pass fares to $12 from $8 in peak hours.

"This is a responsible alternative that balances the infrastructure needs of the region with toll and fare payers' economic realities," New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Gary Hill)