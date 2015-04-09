(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to headline or
April 9 Manhattan prosecutors have asked New
York and New Jersey's bi-state transportation agency for records
that could shed light on whether politics played an
inappropriate role in awarding the contract to run the
observation deck at One World Trade Center.
The contract came under scrutiny after New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie, a potential 2016 Republican presidential
candidate, traveled to Texas for a Jan. 4 Dallas Cowboys game.
The trip was paid for by team owner Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys, in turn, are part owner of Legends Hospitality,
the company chosen to develop and operate the observation deck
atop One World Trade Center.
The procurement process for that contract is the latest in a
series of issues being probed by different criminal prosecutors
since the so-called Bridgegate scandal.
The scandal placed the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey in the center of a firestorm over allegations that
Christie loyalists garnered political support through bullying
tactics.
In the Bridgegate case, Christie's aides inside and outside
the Port Authority allegedly engineered a 2013 traffic jam on
the George Washington Bridge as an act of political retaliation
against a local mayor. Christie has denied any connection to the
traffic jam.
The World Trade Center site is also owned by the Port
Authority, whose leadership is selected by the governors of both
states.
The newest subpoena, from the Manhattan District Attorney's
Office, into the Legends' contract was disclosed in a bond
document on Tuesday. It was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
The disclosure did not make clear exactly what records
prosecutors were seeking or why, only that their subpoenas
pertained to the "procurement process for the award of the lease
for the One World Trade Center observation deck."
Asked for further comment, Erica Dumas, a Port Authority
spokeswoman, said the agency does not discuss pending
litigation.
