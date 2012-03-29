March 29 The Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey plans to consolidate security responsibility under one
officer, officials said on Th ursday, a move aimed at
strengthening security and accountability across the agency.
The new chief security officer will oversee security for the
World Trade Center site and all of the Port Authority's
airports, ports, bridges and tunnels and commuter PATH system.
The individual, to be chosen after a national search, also
will have operational control of the authority's police
department.
The decision to create the post comes after a review
conducted by a firm co-founded by Michael Chertoff, former
secretary of the U.S. Department of Security.
"This review was not conceived because of any crisis that
emerged or a specific threat," Chertoff told a news conference.
Instead, it was done "to take a calm look at what has worked and
what has not."
The Port Authority has spent billions of dollars hardening
its security since the Sept. 11, 2011 attacks. But the role of
protecting individual facilities has mostly been handled by
managers at each site since the mid-1960s.
Chertoff declined to detail what specific problems the new
official would correct. But he said some investments in
technology did not match what was actually required.
The current system created unnecessary risks, Chertoff said,
adding: "What was surprising to me was the lack of any central
security and accountability across the agency."
Unionized Port Authority police officers previously have
complained about security problems, including a large hole in a
fence around John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Paul Nunziato, president of the Port Authority Police
Benevolent Association, said the security flaws included delays
and complexity of communication among different officials in
charge of security.
The airports, for example, have Transportation Security
Administration workers screening passengers.
"You have several different groups doing security outside of
the police and John F. Kennedy International Airport and
LaGuardia Airport have different camera systems," Nunziato said.
As a result, calls alerting the police to problems spotted
by people monitoring cameras have to be funneled through several
levels before reaching the police. "That tells you something is
wrong," the union president said.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Dan Grebler)