NEW YORK Aug 19 Motorists and commuters will pay higher tolls and fares, starting in September, on some major New York City crossings and a commuter line under a revised plan approved Friday by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who together run the agency that also is rebuilding the World Trade Center complex, on Thursday demanded that it lower the fare and toll hikes that were originally planned. (Reporting by Joan Gralla)