* Porter Airlines wins 16 additional slots
* Slots are at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
* Airport minutes from downtown Toronto
Sept 22 Regional carrier Porter Airlines has
won another 16 takeoff and landing slots at Toronto's downtown
airport, beating out a rival application from Air Canada
ACb.TO, the country's biggest airline.
ACL, a UK-based company specializing in airport slot
allocation, selected Porter to take the slots at the Billy
Bishop Toronto City Airport, Geoff Wilson, president and chief
executive of the Toronto Port Authority (TPA) said in a
statement.
The TPA is a federal agency that owns and operates the
island airport, which is minutes from Toronto's financial
center and a convenient hub for business travelers.
The 16 slots were originally awarded to Continental
Airlines, which gave them up when it merged with United to form
United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).
Air Canada and the much smaller Porter were the only
bidders for the vacant slots, Wilson said.
Porter, a closely held regional airline that operates in
Eastern Canada and into the United States, had a monopoly on
flying out of Billy Bishop Airport until May when Air Canada
launched services there.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Rob
Wilson)