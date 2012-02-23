* Porter pilots form executive to unionize
* Certification, vote could happen by July
* Porter competes with Air Canada, WestJet
* Closely held airline operates short-haul flights
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Feb 23 Pilots at Canada's Porter
Airlines Inc are attempting to form a union at the closely held
short-haul carrier, an organizing drive that formally began in
early January, a Porter pilot familiar with the situation said
on Thursday.
A six-member interim executive for the Porter Airlines
Pilots Association, or PAPA, has sent an email, obtained by
Reuters, to scores of the airline's 250 or so pilots,
urging them to sign membership cards.
The Canadian Industrial Relations Board would automatically
certify the union if 50 percent of the pilots plus one sign
cards. If the number falls short that but reaches at least 35
percent, a membership ballot would take place.
If the organizing drive is successful, certification could
come as early as July, the source said.
Porter Chief Executive Robert Deluce was not immediately
available for comment.
Porter competes directly with Air Canada, which has
a history of disputes with its unionized workforce. To a lesser
extent the smaller carrier competes with No. 2 WestJet,
whose workforce is non-union. WestJet recently announced
plans to start a regional short-haul carrier similar to
Porter .
Upstart Porter, which began operating in 2006, is best known
for its flights to and from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport,
located on an island in Lake Ontario just off Toronto's
financial center.
In addition to Toronto, Canada's largest city, it operates
flights to other cities and towns in Eastern Canada as well as
to major U.S. destinations, including New York, Boston and
Chicago.
A union application was granted to Porter's customer service
agents in Ottawa last year, the board said.
The Porter source also told Reuters there was an
unsuccessful effort to unionize the airline's flight attendants
several months ago.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney)